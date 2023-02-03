Republic Day contingent makes NCC Directorate (AP&T) proud

Hyderabad: The atmosphere at NCC Directorate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh headquarters turned joyful on Thursday, as 121 cadets returned to Secunderabad after the successful completion of 30 days Republic Day camp at New Delhi. The star of the team was Sergeant G Prem Krithika of Secunderabad Group Head Quarter, who was adjudged the Best Cadet in the Senior Wing Army category and was awarded the Best cadet trophy during the PM rally that was held on January 28 at New Delhi.

Cadet Amoghvardaraj Naidu stood third in the Best Cadet Senior Division Naval wing category, while Cadet V Siva Ganesh and Cadet CH Neethin Sai were awarded the DG NCC Medallion for standing fourth in Best Cadet Junior Division Army and Junior Division Navy category respectively.

According to the NCC officials, the training of these cadets begins at Sub unit & Unit level in the month of September and after intensive training and selections at various levels, the final 121 cadets from all three NCC wings of the two Telugu states are selected to represent the NCC Directorate AP & Telangana at a national platform.

Prem Krithika, a class 12 student of Delhi Public School, Nacharam was adjudged as the best cadet, Speaking to The Hans India, 17 year old said, "It is every NCC cadet's dream to be part in Republic day parade and I am very thankful to my NCC trainers who have selected me. When I was adjudged as the best cadet, I felt really happy and great. The award is a privilege and I have achieved a milestone in my life. Even in 2020 also, I took part in the Republic day parade and bagged the fourth position."

Sharing her experience during Republic Day camp, she said, "It was truly a prestigious moment for me to receive the baton and medal from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I joined NCC when I was in class 8, having spent considerable time in NCC training, it taught me to be more independent and my sense of responsibility has greatly increased", she added.

Cadet Amoghvardaraj Naidu, who stood third in the Best Cadet Senior Division Naval wing category, said, "The Republic Day camp is a life-changing experience for a Cadet and each one of us will carry these memories for the rest of our life."

Air Commodore P Maheshwar, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, "that hard work and discipline of NCC cadets paid a huge success to them. He also urged the cadets to motivate the youngsters to join NCC and maintain discipline in their journey.