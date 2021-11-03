Residents chart green path to dispose of kitchen waste

Hyderabad: The residents of Aparna Cyber Life complex in Nallagandla took part in the pilot vegetable waste composting initiative that started three months ago, after facing the task of disposing of their kitchen waste. Of the 903 apartments in the residential complex, over 60-70 residents took part in the initiative.



The pilot project, which is optional, urged the residents to segregate their household waste into dry and wet waste. The wet waste collected was further processed at the Organic Waste Converter (OWC) plant installed behind the complex. So far, the project generated around 500 kg of compost.

Sampada Kulkarni, a member of the apartment association said, "Now it has become a habit for me to contribute vegetable waste for composting. If I don't do it for more than two days, I don't feel good." She hopes that this initiative would encourage more residents to take the path.

"Many of the residents have their own balconies and mini gardens. This compost can be used for those plants. Also, the apartment complex has a lot of green space. The association is planning to use the rest for beautification," she added.

Another resident, Vijay, said, "Landfills turn the area unhygienic, polluting the water and making lives of nearby residents difficult. Rather than blaming the civic body, we ourselves thought of what could be done with the waste. Thus, the idea of kitchen waste composting sprouted."