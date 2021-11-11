Residents of Alugaddabavi face a host of civic problems

Mettuguda: Residents of Alugaddabavi-Mettuguda are facing a plethora of problems like sloppy and uneven internal roads, trash dumped in lanes, mosquitoe menace and dangling electric wires.

Residents pointed out that bad roads are causing a lot of hardships to both residents and commuters and hampering smooth vehicular movement. The problem is compounded with entry of heavy vehicles. Consequently, many accidents have been reported. The other major concern of the locality is piling up of garbage.

Vinod Nambiar, president, Mettuguda Residents' Welfare Association said, "As the approach road of the colony is narrow, for the past many years locals are facing hardship, especially during nights. Many accidents have been reported; many vehicles have skidded on the road. We are vexed of complaining to the officials to rectify the issue. It seems that they are least bothered."

Y Ashok of Alugaddabavi remarked, "It has become a daily nuisance to see garbage dumped over here. The lane is completely covered with plastic waste. In spite of warning, people from nearby areas have been throwing plastic bags filled with garbage. Many times, we have asked the concerned officials to clear the plastic waste, but the sanitation workers do not collect garbage. The foul smell here is unbearable. It is becoming difficult for us as the environment is getting polluted."

Another resident of Alugaddabavi said, "Tangled cable wires are lying on roads and dangerously hanging from poles. Some of them are just above four ft off the ground. This has become a cause for concern. As these wires hang on electric poles, they pose a threat to people's lives."