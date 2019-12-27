Residents' pleas a cry in wilderness

Dammaiguda: Residents of Maruti Nagar Welfare Association that comes under Dammaiguda municipality are a troubled lot due to the various civic issues affecting their daily life. Besides the pathetic and non-pliable internal roads, poor lighting in the colony, lack of streetlights, incomplete drainage infrastructure, poor condition of parks, pig and dog menace and water stagnation are the issues plaguing the colony.



The main reason for the colony's bad state of affairs is officials' apathy towards the several complaints lodged by the colony association, allege the residents. The bad condition of the internal roads is one of the most vital issues faced by the residents. For the past many years, the state of road condition has remained the same. And during monsoon the pot-holed filled roads get filled with water and become muddy.

During the layout of the colony 20 years ago, the roads were laid and till date, there has been no change causing undue inconvenience to the residents. Adding to this, the locals also said that several roads in the colony do not have proper lighting and water stagnation has always been an issue during rainfall.