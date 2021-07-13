Residents rue lack of proper road connectivity in Bolarum

Hyderabad: Struggling for over a decade, residents of Bolarum, Alwal, Kompally and Turkapally are still hopeful of getting proper road connectivity. As citizens are fed up with the long-pending projects of rail overbridge (ROB) at LC gate no 250, Bolarum with no proper alternative, commuters face traffic snarls.



Meanwhile complaints to the authorities by the residents fall on deaf ears. Following which the locals have taken up the issue on Twitter and tagged TRS working president KT Rama Rao and officials of South Central Railways (SCR) requesting them to provide a permanent solution to traffic woes. "Locals have requested to build a RUB over years but yet we have not received any response from the State government,commuters in these areas are facing difficulties due to the lack of proper road connectivity," said Murali Krishna, a resident of Bolarum.

The commuters and locals plying from these areas are vexed over the long-pending projects of ROB. As there is noclarity on these projects and the incline in the local population has added to the traffic woes. "Almost all the roads in the northern part of the city need to be widened and we are waiting for a permanent solution," said V Rohith, a resident of Alwal.