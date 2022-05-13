Restart Lokmanya Tilak train: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday urged the Railway Board chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi to restart the Lokmanya Tilak train from Karimnagar to Mumbai.

Vinod Kumar said, "The Lokmanya Tilak train from Karimnagar to Mumbai via Jagtial, Korutla, Metpally, Armoor and Nizamabad was suspended by the Railway Board during the first round of lock-down during the corona epidemic."

The Planning Board VC explained that due to the suspension of these train services, the people of the joint Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts were denied the opportunity to go directly to Mumbai. In view of these circumstances, Vinod Kumar asked Vinay Kumar Tripathi to immediately resume Lokmanya Tilak train services.