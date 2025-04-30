Retd employees demand immediate payment of dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana All Pensioners & Retired Persons Association (TAP&RPA) organised a Maha Dharna programme on Tuesday at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, demanding the resolution of issues faced by state government pensioners.

TGEJAC General Secretary Eluri Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the dharna, with State President Potula Narayana Reddy and General Secretary Palakurthi Krishnamurthy announcing plans to launch a large-scale movement across the state to address the concerns of employees, teachers, and pensioners. They mentioned that departmental notes had been sent to nine departments to resolve issues affecting 27 departments in the state. The speakers emphasised that if the problems of 1.3 million pensioners are not addressed, they will lose confidence and vote against the government.

Former MLC A Narsi Reddy criticized the Central government’s orders that hinder the functioning of state governments, stating that such interference should cease. He urged the government to stop provoking emotions without resolving the people’s problems. CITU leader V S Rao pointed out that the government is prioritising the interests of corporate entities and contractors over the welfare of employees, pensioners, and workers. He warned that if this policy continues, it may lead to this government being overthrown, similar to the previous administration.