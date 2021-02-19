Retreat-2020 held at Chanchalguda prison

Chanchalguda: Regional level Retreat-2020 programme was conducted in two spells on February 15 and 18 in the premises of Central Prison in Chanchalguda. The staff from the cadre of warder to jailor from the Central Prison and Special Prison for Women, SICA, Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar and Rangareddy districts attended the programme.

It was inaugurated by Telangana state Hyderabad Inspector General of Prisons B Saidaiah and he addressed the participants about the importance of 'Retreat' which was being conducted forthe past 20 years successfully.

In this Retreat programme, 6 various topics were given to participants for the open discussion to improve the efficiency of staff and development of prison administration. They were also asked to give inputs and recommendations for the improvement of the Telangana Prison department.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons M R Bhaskar addressed the participants in the valedictory programme of this Retreat-2020 and appreciated the active participation of the staff in open discussion on six topics.

Dr D Srinivas, Superintendent of Jails presided over this Retreat programme. S Srinivas Reddy, vice principal, SICA G Ramachandhram, District sub jails officer, Rangareddy and S Vijay Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, Central prison, Hyderabad other staff were also present.