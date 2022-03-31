Revanth, an outsourcing agent of BJP, says TRS

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy for his tirade against the TRS working president KT Rama Rao, TRS party MLA B Suman on Wednesday said that Revanth was an outsourcing agent of the BJP in the State.

Addressing a press conference along with MLA KP Vivekanand and MLC Y Mallesh here, Suman said that the TPCC chief was targeting the State government and was never uttering a word against the BJP leaders ruling at the Centre.

"There is a paddy row going on with the State. The Congress leader as an MP should have questioned in Parliament on the procurement, but he is targeting the TRS government and the Chief Minister. Is he the TPCC chief or an outsourcing agent of BJP?" asked Suman.

The TRS leader alleged that the State BJP leaders have become slaves to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the Congress leaders were acting like 'Ghulams' of the Gandhi family. He also took exception to the personal comments made against Minister KT Rama Rao. "Revanth Reddy is doing cheap politics for votes. He has no right to talk about KTR and he should be ready to go to jail once again," said Suman.

On the allegations that people were not happy in Telangana, the TRS leader said that people were happy in Telangana, but the Congress seniors were not happy with Revanth becoming the TPCC chief. He also lashed out at the Congress leader for filing cases in court against the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme project. Suman said that people of Telangana would not tolerate if Revanth continued to speak lies.