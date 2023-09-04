Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’

Hyderabad: Questioning the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the ‘One Nation One Election’ issue, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged on Sunday that BRS’s silence can be perceived as approval, as KCR remains in ‘tacit understanding’ with the saffron party.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he alleged that the BRS always supported the simultaneous elections for both Assembly and Parliament.

While referring to the BRS’ support for Bills tabled in Parliament by the ruling party, the Congress leader alleged that even this Bill will be backed by the pink party. He demanded to prove him wrong; KCR should clear his stand on the issue.

Reddy recalled how KCR in 2018 wrote in support of ‘Jamili elections’ to the Union government. The decision to go with ‘One Nation One Election’ will put the country’s democracy at peril.

He condemned the way former President Ramnath Kovind was made the head of the panel citing none of ex-Presidents was involved in a decision-making committee which is politically motivated.