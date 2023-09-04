Live
- TPCC Election Commission facing problems in shortlisting candidates
- Kadapa: Best Teacher Awards for 5 YVU professors
- JD(U) Leader Gopal Mandal Highlights Qualifications Over Endorsements For Prime Ministerial Role
- Chittoor Govt Hospital to get super specialty tag by 2024
- Apple to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max and new iPhone 15 Ultra
- Arvind Kejriwal Proposes 'One Nation, One Education' Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
- Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’
- Hyderabad: Nursery Mela brings people closer to nature again at Necklace Road
- Uniform R 23 regulations for all engg colleges in Andhra Pradesh
- Tirupati: CPM flays Central, state govts for deceiving jobless
Just In
Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’
Hyderabad: Questioning the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the ‘One Nation One Election’ issue, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged on...
Hyderabad: Questioning the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the ‘One Nation One Election’ issue, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged on Sunday that BRS’s silence can be perceived as approval, as KCR remains in ‘tacit understanding’ with the saffron party.
Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he alleged that the BRS always supported the simultaneous elections for both Assembly and Parliament.
While referring to the BRS’ support for Bills tabled in Parliament by the ruling party, the Congress leader alleged that even this Bill will be backed by the pink party. He demanded to prove him wrong; KCR should clear his stand on the issue.
Reddy recalled how KCR in 2018 wrote in support of ‘Jamili elections’ to the Union government. The decision to go with ‘One Nation One Election’ will put the country’s democracy at peril.
He condemned the way former President Ramnath Kovind was made the head of the panel citing none of ex-Presidents was involved in a decision-making committee which is politically motivated.