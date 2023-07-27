  • Menu
Revanth Reddy puts " Rain" demands before KTR

In the wake of heavy rains and many locations flooded with rain water in Greater Hyderabad limits, TPCC President A Revant Reddy has put some demands before state Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao.

Revanth demanded KTR to provide Rs 10,000 immediate relief to the people who badly affected due to Heavy rains in the Greater Hyderabad limits. He alleged that the government did not take any relief measures so far to provide rehabilitation to the rain affected communities in many low lying colonizing the state capital.

The Congress leader also demanded the minister to take special measures to support daily laborers who could not go out for work due to incessant heavy rains. The minister was also asked to repair the damaged roads on war footing to avoid road accidents in the city.

Revanth alleged that CHief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR have projected to promote Hyderabad as Dallas and Old City to Istanbul. Practically, the city has turned into a hell with flood waters and damaged roads.

