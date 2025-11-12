Revanth seeks Padma honour for Ande Sri

Hyderabad: Remembering the significant role played by popular writer and poet Ande Sri during the Telangana statehood struggle through his songs and poems, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government will write a letter again and appeal to the Centre to consider the demand for the Padma Shri award to Ande Sri who passed away on Monday.

The government had written a letter to the Union government last year requesting to confer the Padma Shri award on Ande Sri, but no positive response was received, the CM said.

Revanth Reddy also requested Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to use their good offices in getting Padma Shri award to the Telugu writer who penned Telangana's official song – ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’. “Let both state and Central governments strive for the Padma award to the great Telangana writer,” he remarked.

Recalling his close association with him, Revanth Reddy said that the demise of Ande Sri was an irreparable personal loss for him and to the Telangana society as well.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the government will establish a memorial park in the writer’s memory and provide a government job to one of his family members. “The collection of his songs “Nippula Vaagu” will serve as a guide like Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran for those fighting on Telangana issues. The government will publish 20,000 copies of the collection and make the book available in every library in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He paid last respects to the mortal remains of the poet. Revanth Reddy also turned as pallbearer giving a shoulder to the bier of the departed popular writer in the funeral procession, attended by thousands of fans and literature lovers.

The last rites to the mortal remains of the Telugu writer were performed with full police honors on Tuesday. The Chief Minister consoled the poet’s family members.