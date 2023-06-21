Revanth to meet Ponguleti & Jupalli this afternoon

Hyderabad: Congress Party Telangana State president Revanth Reddy is reported to meet Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao on Wednesday, who have been suspended from the BRS party.



It is learnt that he will meet them this afternoon and invite them to the party. At the same time, Revanth will also meet the MLAs close to Ponguleti in the joint Khammam district. It seems that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has already informed his followers about this matter.

Meanwhile, after BRS expelled Ponguleti and Jupalli, there were speculations that they would join BJP, not Congress. Initially, it appeared to be leaning towards the BJP.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender also held talks with them. But since BJP has not much hold in Khammam district, Ponguleti seems to be looking towards Congress.

Eatala's comments some time ago also confirm this. And Jupalli was in the Congress party for a long time. It seems that along with Ponguleti, Jupalli is showing interest in joining the Congress. It is reported that Revanth will meet them in this regard.