Revanth's vision bold and achievable: John Chambers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's ambitious vision to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 received a major endorsement from tech industry veteran John Chambers, who described it as "bold, clear, very achievable" at the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in New Delhi on Thursday.

The former Cisco CEO said he was impressed by Reddy's presentation of game-changing projects and their potential social impact and promised his fullest support for the state's development agenda.

Mukesh Aghi, CEO and President of USISPF, announced that most forum members would attend the TelanganaRising Global Summit scheduled for December 8-9 in Hyderabad.