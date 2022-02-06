Roots of Telugu culture spread far & wide: Narendra Modi

Hyderaabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that since he was in Bhagyanagar he should recall the efforts made by Sardar Patel in uniting the people of Hyderabad with rest of the country.

He said the roots of Telugu culture were spread far and wide. The Telugu people were ruled by Satavahana's, Kakatiya kings ad the rulers of Vijayanagar among others. They always had a very rich culture and traditions. Even the Pochampally sarees received Intellectual Property Rights Protection or Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2005 and are famous even abroad.

The Prime Minister said that Sadbhav and Nari Shakti were always upheld by Telugu culture. Even the film industry and OTT platform are not confined to Telugu States it has spread its wings across the globe. The Telugu culture will always be a great inspiration for the world, he added.

PM condoles demise of former MP Janga Reddy



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of former MP C Janga Reddy. In a tweet, the Prime Minister stated: "Shri C Janga Reddy Garu devoted his life to public service. He was an integral part of the efforts to take the Jana Sangh and BJP to new heights of success.

He made a place in the hearts and minds of several people. He also motivated many Karyakartas." "Saddened by his demise. He was an effective voice for the BJP at a very critical phase of the party's trajectory. I spoke to his son and expressed condolences," said the Prime Minister.