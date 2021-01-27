Royal Enfield celebrates Republic Day with Army Officers in Hyderabad

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, celebrated Republic Day with Defence officials to create Road Safety Awareness.

The ride started from Secunderabad to Bhongir Vivera covering 120 kms.

The ride was conducted with 12 Officials who rode the Meteor 350 through the lanes of Secunderabad and Bhongir zone to create public awareness about traffic safety and motivate riders to commute safely.

The aim of the ride was also to create Road Safety Awareness