Rs 100 cr in rent arrears for Gurukulas released, says Ponnam Prabhakar

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday warned that the government would take strict action if colleges were shut down under the guise of fee reimbursement for education.

He participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Kadem Lingamurthy, a senior Congress leader and member of the TPCC executive, as chairman of Siddipet Grandhalaya Samstha. Ponnam congratulated Lingamurthy.

The minister stated that he would discuss with officials to bring the Young India Integrated Residential School Complex to Siddipet, Gazwel, and Dubakka in the second phase. He emphasised the government should work transparently for libraries and should collect information to help the unemployed secure jobs.

He mentioned that new chairmen would be appointed wherever there are no obstacles. The Minister highlighted that the district should achieve the highest employment rates in Telangana across all exams conducted by the government.

He asserted the government was ensuring public administration does not create conditions where people had to listen to previous authorities. He urged people facing issues to complain to authorities. Although the State is facing an economic crisis, he assured that all promised commitments are being fulfilled. He noted that discussions were ongoing regarding loan waivers in four phases.

He mentioned that the government had paid Rs 100 crore in rent arrears for Gurukulas on Wednesday. The fee reimbursement is pending in hundreds of crores, assuring that everything would be paid.

The Minister cautioned that strict action would follow if programmes intended to trouble the government are conducted. He stated that the responsibility for clearing dues rests with the government, and if classes are suspended, the law will take action. He announced that teacher appointments have been initiated and that the DSC has been completed. This year, 29 schools will have YIIRC with an investment of 5,000 crore. He criticised the conditions leading to suicides of sarpanches during his tenure.

Siddipet DCC president Tunkunta Narsa Reddy, Congress in-charges for Siddipet and Dubakka Poojala Harikrishna and Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, additional collector Srinivas Reddy, and prominent party leaders and officials attended.