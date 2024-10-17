Live
Rs 20,000 cr burden on people to benefit contractors: Harish Rao
Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government changed the alignment of the regional ring road (RRR) and was forcing a burden of Rs 20,000 crore on people to benefit contractors.
In an informal media interaction at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao expressed his concerns over the government’s failure to deliver on its promises. He pointed out that the plan for the RRR was initially laid out during their government, with the northern and southern sections separately planned. “The 158 kilometre northern section was sent to the Central government and received approval. Both the Central and State governments agreed to equally share the land acquisition costs under Section 3A,” he explained.
Rao said by altering the alignment, the length of the road increased from 182 kilometres to 198 kilometres, and this change is something the Central government won’t accept. “These alterations clearly favour certain individuals at the expense of the state,” he added.