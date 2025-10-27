Rs 4.15 cr worth weed seized from woman on arrival from Bangkok

Hyderabad: AnIndian woman attempting to smuggle hydroponic weed worth Rs4.15 crore through Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was intercepted and arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a meticulously planned operation in the late hours of Saturday. The bust underscores a rising trend of sophisticated drug trafficking methods, this time, using advanced hydroponic cultivation and clever concealment tactics by international syndicates.

Acting on specific intelligence, Hyderabad DRI officers targeted an Indian female passenger arriving from Bangkok.

During a thorough baggage inspection, officials found lumpy greenish substances concealed within a cleverly constructed false bottom of her suitcase. Once tested, the substance was confirmed as hydroponic cannabis, a potent high-grade variant grown using nutrient-rich water cultures rather than soil.

The seized contraband weighed exactly 4.15 kilograms and was valued at Rs4.15 crore in the illicit market. This method demonstrates both the growing sophistication of drug smuggling routes transiting through Southeast Asia into India and the voracious Indian market for such high-grade, hydroponically cultivated cannabis. Hydroponic weed is particularly sought after for its higher Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, making it more lucrative for smugglers.

The woman was immediately taken into custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and international links.

Officials warned that traffickers are increasingly turning to highly potent drug variants and using new methods to evade routine checks. The suspect remains in judicial custody, with officials hinting at more arrests as the investigation unfolds.