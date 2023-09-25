RTC bus hits auto-rickshaw, 3 hurt

Hyderabad: A panic prevailed at Bahadurpura in Old City after a TSRTC bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Sunday. Locals gathered at the spot and protested against the alleged negligence of the bus driver as three persons were severely injured in the accident. According to the police, the bus belonging to Rajendranagar bus depot was on its way to Jalpally village from Koti and when it reached Bahadurpura junction the driver rammed the vehicle into a passenger auto rickshaw.

Three persons who were travelling in the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital. The doctors administered first aid and sent them away.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot and protested against the bus driver but the police dispersed the public.

They said that the driver claimed that the bus’s brakes failed and he lost control of the vehicle. The police seized the bus and shifted it to the police station. A case has been booked.