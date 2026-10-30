RTC JAC alleges foul play in polls; seeks RO’s scalp

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) alliance has demanded the immediate dismissal of the Returning Officer, alleging irregularities and manipulation in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) trade union elections.

Addressing a large-scale protest, JAC leaders accused the Labour Department of favouring the Telangana Workers Union (TWU) and violating established election procedures.

The leaders alleged that the TWU’s traditional Charminar election symbol was replaced with the Arrow symbol associated with the Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU), while the TMU was allotted the Ladder symbol. They claimed these decisions indicated preferential treatment towards the TWU.

The alliance also questioned the allocation of regional recognition. Citing Clause 6 of the Code of Discipline, which they said had been in force since 1958, the leaders said that a union must secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes to qualify for local recognition.

According to the JAC, results announced on October 17 granted recognition to the TWU in Warangal and Medak, the SWF in Nalgonda, and the TMU in Secunderabad, despite the unions allegedly failing to meet the required vote-share.

CPI state secretary and MLA Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao criticised the alleged irregularities and demanded accountability from Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy. AITUC general secretary M Narasimha questioned the Returning Officer’s authority to alter long-standing election procedures.

Employees’ Union state president S Babu and general secretary Eeduru Venkanna also accused election officials of favouritism. The TMU and National Mazdoor Union (NMU) supported the protest.

Their leaders, M Thomas Reddy and M Narender, alleged that the unfair decisions by the Returning Officer had increased discontent among RTC employees and damaged the government’s reputation.

The JAC leaders urged the Labour Department to rectify the alleged irregularities and announce the election results in accordance with the applicable rules. They warned that failure to do so would lead to further protests and legal action.