Running fervour prevails at NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC First Bank which got off to an exuberant start in the city on Sunday witnessed three different categories of runs—10K, Full Marathon and Half Marathon. Flagged off at two different locations, all the runs concluded at Gachibowli.

Marathon spirit goes high as 25,500+ runners, including 50 elite runners registered for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 and the event saw 12,000 finishers. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is the second-largest marathon in India and stands as a World Athletics Basic Label race.

Sheila Chebet and Hammington Kimayo won the Marathon Elite Women and Marathon Elite Men respectively while Ashvini Madhan Jadhav and Srinu Bugatha were the top Indian finishers in women and men category respectively.

NMDC Hyderabad Marathon reignites running fervour in India as it saw wholehearted participation from corporates, PSUs, Government entities, institutions, the Police, the Army and the hosts population came out in large numbers to cheer over 25,500 runners in action.

Music bands and large-scale entertainment kept the runners’ spirit high while sports enthusiasts and thousands of citizens lined the entire route to participate in the city's largest community sporting event. NMDC Hyderabad Marathon Course is AIMS certified. (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races).

The city owned the event, encouraged them, and cheered them. The Charity organisations and NGOs raised the money for 13 organisations.

Total prize money is Rs 48,00,000 across 3 race categories for the top 3 finishers in the Male & Female Category. 600 paramedics, 22 Medical Stations, 16 ambulances and 12 bike ambulances from Care Hospitals were pressed into service during the event. The Hyderabad Runners Society collaborated with Google Maps to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

As part of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024, the organisers championed inclusivity by involving rag pickers in a vital role. They collected and segregated plastic waste, ensuring it was sent to recycling centres. Their participation not only contributed to a cleaner environment but also gave them a sense of pride and belonging in such a significant community event.

Elite, half, and full marathon was flagged off by Marathon Flag Off Guests Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City; by Jayapal Reddy, Executive Director, NMDC; Naarayan T.V., Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank; Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024

Flagging off the race, K Srinivas Reddy said, “Faster and together sets the tone for the Marathon. We encourage you to lead an active lifestyle. We must see hosting bigger and bigger events like this and the police are always with you.”

10K Run was flagged off by Jaipal Reddy, Executive Director NMDC; Joel Davis, Joint Comminiser Cyberabad Police; Nirish Lalan, Head Branch Banking South, IDFC FIRST Bank; T V Naarayan, CMO IDFC First Bank and Nikhat Zareen, Olympian, 2 Times World Boxing Champion; Abhijeet Madnurkar, President of Hyderabad Runners and Murli Nanapneni, Vice President of Hyderabad Runners

Hyderabad Runners Society also acknowledged the active support of Govt. of Telangana, GHMC, Sports Authority, sponsors, partners and over 3,500 volunteers for the smooth execution of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon.

Elite athletes and others received their prizes at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Prize distribution ceremony was graced by Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Govt of Telangana, Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana; Jayapal Reddy, Executive Director, NMDC; Naarayan T.V., Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank; Nikhat Zareen; Olympian, Two-time World Boxing Champion; Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad CP; Cyberabad Traffic Police Joint Commissioner Mr Joel Davis, Vineet, IPS, DCP Madhapur, senior politicians and others.







