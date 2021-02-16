Rusted vehicles get new lease of life

Rangareddy: The district is in the process of converting obsolete vehicles into scraps, this seems to be especially the case with autos. People are obtaining permits from the officials saying that they have made old autos into scrap and are buying new vehicles. The old ones are still roaming on the roads again as usual. It is hoped that with the new legislation in the latest budget, such matters will be fully checked.

The government has banned permits for the purchase of new autos in Greater in view of pollution and traffic congestion. No permits have been issued for five years. Although auto associations have already asked the officials about the matter, the file has not moved forward. Many people buy and drive autos in the city for employment along with the unemployed. Some are renting on a daily basis and running these to support families.

Lime lighting the demand for autos, people are converting the old autos into new ones and are reselling them. In fact those that are 15-20 years old should be made into scrap and only then it is possible to buy a new auto by taking a license with that chassis number. This is where some wit is on display by few people. The Nagole Center is in the process of converting old vehicles into scraps, few autos have not been converted into scrap here. They are being repaired and sold again. Air pollution has been increasing with obsolete vehicles.

In the Hyderabad transport department alone, there are a total of 6.81 lakh vehicles that have crossed 15-20 years. If Rangareddy and Medchal districts are combined the count of 15-20 years old vehicles will cross 15 lakh. According to the rules and regulations, such vehicles should pay green tax to get on the roads, which is not being followed by anyone. According to the new budget, if such vehicles are not made into scrap they are likely to face heavy fines if they get on roads.