Rythu Sangam calls for week-long dharnas over CCI's 'indifference'

Telangana Rythu Sangam leaders have announced a week-long series of dharnas across the state from November 17 to 24, protesting the central government's alleged indifference towards the plight of cotton farmers. Addressing the media on Friday, General Secretary T Sagar and senior leader Sarampalli Mallareddy criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for failing to adhere to its own procurement norms, pushing farmers into financial distress during the 2025-26 cotton season.

The major issues highlighted were CCI’s refusal to buy cotton with moisture content above 12 per cent despite recent rains, the restriction of purchases to only 7 quintals per acre despite local yields being much higher, and the mandatory use of the Cotton Kisan app, which is inaccessible to many non-digitally literate farmers.

This situation is compelling farmers to sell their excess produce to private traders at rates of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000, well below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal. The leaders also alleged collusion between private traders and CCI, claiming profits are being shared.

The association demanded that the moisture limit be raised to 18 per cent, the app be withdrawn, and cotton quality be scientifically assessed.

Furthermore, criticising the central government’s decision to lift the 11 per cent import duty on cotton, they called for its reinstatement at 20 per cent, confirming they will join a nationwide protest on November 26 to demand fair prices and the removal of restrictive policies.