No decision yet on moving no confidence motion against govt: LoP

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka on Friday said no decision has been taken yet at the BJP-JD(S) coordination committee on moving a no confidence motion against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state in the upcoming Belagavi legislature session.

The opposition had made some indication of moving such a motion recently, during the height of the leadership tussle involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.

The senior BJP leader also said that issues concerning north Karnataka will be among the key matters that will be raised at the beginning of the session itself. The winter session of the Karnataka legislature will begin in Belagavi on December 8-19.

"No decision has been taken at the BJP-JD(S) meeting regarding moving no confidence motion. Some suggestions have come. It has to be decided at the coordination committee meeting of both parties, but no decision has been taken yet," Ashoka said in response to a question on opposition moving a no confidence motion.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, issues concerning north Karnataka should be discussed during the Belagavi session, but the government usually takes them up on the last day, and 'escapes' from giving any reply. "I will move an adjournment motion demanding that the north Karnataka issues should be taken up at the beginning of the session and discussed, and reply should be given," he said, adding that if this is not done it will be injustice to the people of the region and there will be no use of holding the session there.

He claimed that unable to face the opposition, the government was holding a series of meetings to strategise, because there is confusion within the dispensation and the ruling party.

"I have seen media reports that the CM has told Congress leaders and legislators that if the opposition moves a no confidence motion, no one in the party should speak about transfer of power, internal fighting or make statements before the media, and that everyone should unitedly face the BJP." "It means they are scared. If not, why so much preparation? It means that the divide within the Congress is true," he said. Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, was built as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Maharashtra claims Belagavi and some nearby places belong to it.