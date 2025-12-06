Policybazaar honours real-life ‘Insurance Superheroes’ at Hyd’s claim support event

Hyderabad: Policybazaar reaffirmed its commitment to fair, transparent, and timely claim settlements by hosting the fourth edition of its flagship initiative, Insurance Ka Superhero, in Hyderabad on Friday. The event brought together customers and non-customers who shared personal stories of resilience and relief, recounting how Policybazaar helped resolve their rejected or delayed claims during moments of crisis.

The session was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, along with senior leaders of the company. Together, they highlighted the crucial role health insurance plays in safeguarding families from financial distress and emphasized how timely claim support can significantly ease the burden during medical emergencies.

“When customers part with their hard-earned income to pay premiums, they expect their claims to be honoured,” said Sarbvir Singh. “Every claim represents a family tackling uncertainty, hospitalisation, and rising medical expenses. Health insurance must ease that burden, and that is only possible when claims are processed smoothly and quickly.