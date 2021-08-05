S & T plays crucial role to realise goal of self-reliant India: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon scientists in the country to lead the march towards self-reliance.

She said that science and technology play a crucial role in realising the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. "Research and innovation are vital for the country's progress, prosperity, and sustainable development," she said.

Addressing 78th CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Foundation Day celebrations in a virtual mode from Puducherry on Thursday, the Governor exhorted scientists to increase the number of patent applications, and trademark filings from the country.

"In order to create knowledge-based economy and emerge as the knowledge super power, we need to promote collaborative and multi-disciplinary research and get the maximum number of intellectual property rights," she added.

Dr Tamilisai stated that the proposed national research fund (NRF) with a massive outlay of Rs 50,000 crore, as envisaged in the National Education Policy-2020, will give a major fillip to research in the country.

Expressing concern over the country's dependence on others for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials used by the pharma sector, the Governor called for self-reliance in these areas so as to live up to our image as the pharma capital of the world.

"The Covid pandemic has emphasised the need to achieve self-reliance in the pharma sector and reduce our dependence on other countries during the crisis," she added.

The Governor lauded the IICT efforts for its proactive role in the development of indigenous vaccine, drugs and other initiatives during the pandemic. "The 78th Foundation Day celebrations must serve as an occasion to reflect the past journey of the institution and re-strategise its future plans to emerge as the institute of global excellence in the field of chemistry and chemical technologies," she added. Institute director Dr S Chandrasekhar, CSIR Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande, CIPLA foundation managing trustee Rumana Hamied, chief scientist Dr NV Satyanarayana, principal scientist Dr M Chandrasekharam were among the speakers at the inaugural of the celebrations.