Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy

Highlights
Darshans usually start at 4 pm in the second half of the day and end at 11 pm. Now it has been reduced to 3 pm instead of 4 pm
Sabarimala: Traven Core Devasthanam Board has decided to extend the darshan time of Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy by an additional hour. The hills are crowded with devotees flocking to see Ayyappa. In this background, the darshan time has been increased in the second part of the day so that the devotees can visit the Lord as soon as possible.
Darshans usually start at 4 pm in the second half of the day and end at 11 pm. Now it has been reduced to 3 pm instead of 4 pm. As a result, the darshan time increased by an hour. The board has clarified that from now on, the second phase of darshans will start at 3 pm and will continue till 11 pm.
