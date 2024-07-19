Sai Seva Sangh Organisation 35th Anniversary Celebration Touching Hearts Event August 3rd at Shilpakala Vedika

Hyderabad: Sai Seva Sangh, a social service organisation focusing on empowerment of underprivileged children and women turns 35years. They plan on organising 35 th Anniversary Celebration of Sai seva sangh. Event Name.Touching Hearts. Sai Seva Sangh and a musical concert by Ms. Mangli a playback singer, Mesmaraising Nava Durga dance ballet by orphan students of Sai seva sangh & Event Chief Guest: Dr. Dansari Anasuya Seethakka (Minister of women and Child welfare of Telangana) and Auto Ram Prasad, Bullet Bhasker, Naughty Naresh Performers here in the city on August 3rd Memorable Evening 6pm at Shilpakala vedika, Madhapur. Tickets available at Bookmyshow.

Sai Seva Sangh Organisation & Singer Mangli Augudt 3rd Touching Hearts Event and Live Concert Poster Launching by Singer Mangli, Bullet Bhasker, Vijayalakshmi Vice president Sai Seva Sangh, Aruna Pradeep secretary, Sai Gowri executive member and Sri Valli garu principal at Ram Naidu Studio.

Sai Seva Sangh is a registered charitable organization dedicated to uplifting destitute women and providing free education along with residential facility to orphans, underprivileged girl children in rural areas and low-income communities for the past 35 years. Our commitment lies in empowering women, girls and serving society.

We're thrilled to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Sai Seva Sangh. With each stride, we've constructed exceptional platforms empowering our students to lead. Our mission is to provide abundant opportunities for girls, enabling them to discover and pursue their passions." We request you to Unite with us to shape the future of Bharath.

Through this event, we aim to raise awareness about our organization in the twin cities by showcasing audio-visual presentations capturing success stories of girl students and sharing our vision for the next coming years

About Sai Seva Sangh:

35 years’ journey of Sai Seva Sangh and its achievements 1988 - Home for Destitute Ladies Created a homely atmosphere by providing mutual supportive care to the young and elderly 500 beneficiaries 1994 - A day boarding school for underprivileged children To support primary and higher education for girl child 2000 beneficiaries 1998 - Community Services & Vocational Training Addressing challenges of the community in the slum situated around the school 10000 beneficiaries 2005 – A home away from home for girlsCreated a homely atmosphere by providing mutual supportive care to the young and elderly 1000 beneficiaries 2020 – During Covid -19 pandemic we provided all the provision for 10,000 migrated families and supplied oxygen concentrators for needy patients. 2021 – Residential facility for all the rural underprivileged girls.

To date, we have impacted 18,000 beneficiaries and supported 2,000 students in continuing their higher education. We believe that collaboration with the right associations and networks is crucial for achieving our vision and contributing to nation building. 35 years of service empowering destitute women, and providing girl child education.















































































