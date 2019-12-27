Saket residents demand biodiversity park

Saket: Unable to withstand the issues of encroachment, people demand that the government set up a park in the place. The land of Devani Cheruvu Sikham has been a topic of concern for the people residing in the locality. The Saket Resident Welfare Association (SRWA) shouldered the issue and has been fighting for the cause.

According to the locals, they are facing several issues due to this encroachment of the land. The Devani Cheravu Sikham land was a water body a decade back. "Many times several unidentified people have tried to occupy the land, and we have been protecting the land. So we want it to be developed as a bio-diversity park," said G Srinivas Rao, a resident and the former president of the colony.

They complain that nothing has been done so far despite being approached the concerned officials several times. New constructions are coming up and some part of the land was already encroached apart from a lot of trees were also being cut. The residents are experiencing the foul smell and mosquito menace throughout the day as the Jawahar Nagar dump yard is very close to their colonies.

"If a biodiversity park is developed, it would remove the foul smell coming from the dump yard. This government land is in a prime location and values around Rs 100 crore. If it is developed it will be useful resident of this entire area," added Rao.

Speaking to The Hans India, A Shailaja, Deputy Commissioner GHMC Kapra said, "The representations from the residents have been sent to the concerned official. We can do something once the land is handed over to the GHMC"