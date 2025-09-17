Sarfaraz Ahmad appointed as HMRL MD

Hyderabad:The Telangana state government on Tuesday appointed Sarfaraz Ahmad, IAS (2009), Managing Director (Functional Additional Charge) Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, which was previously held by NVS Reddy. Sarfaraz will continue as the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). NVS Reddy has been appointed Telangana’s urban transport adviser for two years. Shruti Ojha, IAS (2013), has been posted as Director, Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens department, after returning from study leave. She replaces Srijana G, IAS (2013), who was holding the post as additional charge.

Krishna Aditya S, IAS (2014), Director of Intermediate Education, has been given additional charge as Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, relieving K Seetha Lakshmi, IAS (2018) from her FAC post.

Kota Sreevatsa, IAS (2017), has been posted as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA (General), and also given additional charge as Secretary, HMDA, in place of R Upender Reddy.