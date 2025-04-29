SATG to hold summer coaching camps from May 1

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana will conduct summer coaching camps-2025 from May 1 to June 6 in all stadia of the twin cities and in districts.

Sports advisor AP Jithendar Reddy, SATG chairman K Shiva Sena Reddy, MD A Sonibala Devi, released the poster of camps and distributed sports materials at LB Stadium on Monday.

The camps timings will be morning and evening sessions. Interested participants can register online through SATG website i.e., https://satgasc.telangana.gov.in/and QR Code provided at all stadia. Parents / guardians accompanying the children/wards can avail free yoga and zumba classes at all twin city stadia to encourage physical literacy. In the camps SATG is providing free coaching for para games. For the first time it is supplying sports materials to all district headquarters.

The SATG has enhanced the honorarium of assistant coaches from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 (at rural areas), Rs 7,500 (at district headquarters), urban summer coaching Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000 (in twin cities).

The authority is implementing online registration throughout the State for all camps, shaping young India champions for 2025 with an aim to identify hidden talent of players and make students engaged in sports during the vacation.

The following is the camp stadia wise list of disciplines: LB Stadium : cricket, football, karate, skating, boxing, gymnastics, wrestling, tennis, yoga, wushu, kabaddi, handball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, TT, fencing, power lifting, athletics, weight lifting, pickle ball, softball, sepaktakraw, baseball, mallakhamb, chess, carrom, fitness.

At Saroornagar indoor stadium: cricket, gymnastics, badminton, kabaddi, volleyball, para athletics and cycling; at OU Campus : cycling, wrestling, skating, karate, yoga, volleyball and pickle ball. At Sports Complex, Gachibowli : swimming, badminton, skating, wrestling, athletics, football, boxing, basketball, karate, cricket, yoga, aerobics, weight management, TT and kabaddi; at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad:athletics, volleyball, basketball, boxing, hockey, cricket, football, handball, power lifting, skating, kabaddi, lawn tennis, kho-kho.

Water Sports, Hussainsagar: canoeing and kayaking, rowing; at KVBR Indoor Stadium, Yosufguda: gymnastics, badminton, basketball, karate, wrestling, skating, boxing, TT, wheelchair basketball, shooting range, UOH: shooting.