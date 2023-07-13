Live
Save Park and Road encroachment in Nadergul Badangpet urge residents
Highlights
Hyderabad: Marri Lakshmamma Colony welfare association , Nadergul, Badangpet Municipality in Rangareddy district requested the Municipal Commissioner to save the encroachment of 60 feet road and Park land issue in their colony.
The Association brought to the notice of the Commissioner that Marri Shashidhar Reddy and Marri Bhaskar Reddy removed the board and stone marking erected around the park and 60 feet road . They complained to the authorities that the two persons also abused and allegedly assaulted them. They requested the officials to resume the encroached 60 feet road and park place and hand it over to the association.
