Say no to toxic colours: Go herbal this Holi fest

Hyderabad: Holi fervour is incomplete without colours, but what if these colours are made from harmful chemicals like lead, glass pieces and other alkaline materials. According to skin experts, the only way to be safe this Holi is to use herbal colours.



Colours form important part of Holi as they are synonymous with Indian culture, beliefs, and way of life. Holi bedazzles all with a kaleidoscopic rendezvous. Every street, every city, and every corner have a story to tell — all you must do is listen.

Though this year the level of awareness is little higher compared to past and the demand for eco-friendly colours is on the rise, the majority are still seen buying chemical colours and sprays as they are pocket friendly. Doctors say synthetic Holi colours that are made of toxic substances like copper sulphate, aluminium bromide, mercury sulphide are harmful to eyes, skin and lungs.

On the contrary organic colours are made from turmeric, rice flour and recycled flowers, and contain no artificial colours. A small packet of organic colours cost about Rs 10. These natural colours may be a little heavy on the pocket but are safe.

Meanwhile Health Department has advised people to mix a handful of colour powder in a bucket full of water so that it would be less harmful than directly smearing it on faces. A positive development this year is that many event management companies have opted for organic colours.

A start up known as Holy waste based in Hyderabad which is a brainchild of two sentient ladies who wanted more from life and who envisioned giving back more to life, to this earth and to fellow women around collect discarded flowers from temples and wedding venues to prepare the colour powder. They mix them with few herbal leaves and seeds.

On an average, about 1000 MT flowers come to Hyderabad market and every single day similar amount is trashed. These colours are not only safe but also environmentally friendly," said Minal Dalmia , Co-founder of Holy waste.