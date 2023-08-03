Live
Sayanna’s family will get all the support: KCR
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offered complete support to the family of late Cantonment MLA, G Sayanna. He said that the family of...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offered complete support to the family of late Cantonment MLA, G Sayanna. He said that the family of Sayanna was on par with his own family and promised to extend all kinds of support.
The Chief Minister who moved the condolence motion in the Telangana Assembly on first day of fifth meeting of the Eighteenth Session emphasised the presence of family in active politics and referred to Sayanna’s daughter G Lasya Nanditha history in politics as Corporator twice. “His family is like our family and definitely the family will be supported,” he said.
KCR described Sayanna as ‘soft hearted’ and ‘non-controversial’, who came from an underprivileged background. As a politician who served as five-time MLA he said Sayanna always had great love and sympathy towards the poor. Following the unanimous resolution, a 2-minute silence was observed.
AIMIM MLA, Pasha Quadri, Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, MLAs Mutta Gopal and Danam Nagender supported the motion.