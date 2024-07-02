Live
- Dr. Chandra Sekhar Azad has felicitated with , the Vaidya Shiromani
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, David Goffin gets entry into main draw
- Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra
- Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
- Your favourite pani puri may increase risk of cancer, asthma & more
- Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas
- Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships
- Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’
- BJP alleges involvement of Karnataka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations
- Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting
Just In
SBI donates vehicles, rooftop solar system to NGOs
Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle celebrated 69th State Bank Day across branches and offices in Telangana State with fervour and festivity. A special...
Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle celebrated 69th State Bank Day across branches and offices in Telangana State with fervour and festivity. A special cultural evening was organised and the bank also honoured retired senior executives in recognition of their contributions. SBI LHO Hyderabad also celebrated Doctor’s Day by felicitating the bank’s doctors.
Chief general manager Rajesh Kumar administered the State Bank Day pledge – “Committing to make SBI the bank of first choice of everybody and make every interaction with customers & colleagues a pleasant and enjoyable experience leading to customer delight”. The CGM urged all employees to take personal responsibility for sustaining SBI’s position as a leader in financial services.
Rajesh Kumar exhorted the employees to focus on increasing the digital business operations and remain constantly updated with the appropriate security measures, including cyber security processes to ensure mitigation of various risks. He donated five vehicles amounting to around Rs 50 lakh to five NGOs – Sahrudaya Old Age Home, Heavens Home society, Vivekananda Seva Sangham, Satya Harishchandra Foundation and Cherish Foundation. Also, the bank donated 20 KW rooftop solar system to Vivekananda Seva Sangham for generation of solar power.
Rajesh Kumar appreciated our daily heroes – the doctors for their tireless efforts, selflessness & dedication and thanked them for their unwavering service to humanity in building up a healthy and happy society.