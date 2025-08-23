SBI holds awareness meet on cyber frauds

Hyderabad: As part of creating cyber fraud awareness among the citizens of Telangana, State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle has been conducting various digital frauds awareness activities at various places like Educational institutions, NGOs, offices, Malls, Metro Stations, Parks etc., throughout Telangana.

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle in association with Reserve Bank of India has conducted a town hall meeting on Cyber fraud awareness with students of various colleges and universities on Thursday.

Approximately 450 students from Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University (VCIWU), Sun International College, PDS College of Nursing, Ghulam Ahmed College of Education etc., have participated.

SBI gave a detailed presentation on various types of cyber frauds and enlightened the students to be careful, vigilant and to spread awareness among their circle. Students were explained that awareness is the best defence and were advised to follow the Do’s & Don’ts discussed in the meeting without fail. The importance of Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 along with the website www.cybercrime.gov.in was explained.