SBI MD launches 'Clinic on Wheels', takes up CSR activity in govt HS, Gadwal

Hyderabad: State Bank of India MD Challa Srinivasulu Setty on Monday flagged off SBI Sanjeevani in Peddapothulupadu village, Manopad mandal, Gadwal district. This 'clinic on wheels will cover 20 villages in the mandal, benefitting nearly 10,000 households. The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the bank, supports social development projects in healthcare, education, livelihood, community development.

The foundation, in partnership with Bhavishya Bharat Trust, Hyderabad, has implemented 'SBI Sanjeevani' in remote locations where communities have limited access and other socio-economic barriers to healthcare facilities, a press release said. The SBI Hyderabad circle has been undertaking CSR initiatives with a vision to improve the socio-economic well-being of society, particularly of underprivileged and enable them to live up to their potential. On Monday a CSR activity was undertaken at Government High School for Boys, Chinthalpet, Gadwal, by providing education tools and methodology, following a representation by DEO Mohammed Sirajuddin and headmaster Bandi Vishnu. Setty handed over a computer lab, projector room, science lab (equipment's & furniture) and inaugurated a retail asset credit centre (RACC), Gadwal

The school has been maintaining high standards of education and produced citizens who have excelled in academics and reached respectable positions who Setty, Ramachandraiah, IAS, D K Samarasimha Reddy, former minister. It has contributed sports persons who have represented the State level. Two students recently joined an IIT.

Addressing the gathering, Setty empasised the bank's CSR activities done through the foundation with a vision of becoming a premier CSR institution in the country.

Amit Jhingran, Chief GM said the bank spent Rs 2 crore in the current financial year till date on various CSR activities. It is committed to spend another Rs 1 crore. He said the bank has been lending its support in Covid relief activities like distribution of PPE kits, ration kits, food packets, ventilators, thermal scanners, ECG machines.