SC Welfare dept stops Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad : The SC Welfare Department has stopped the second batch of applications related Dalit Bandhu. 50 thousand applications have been received. However, the SC Welfare Department has written a letter to the government, deciding not to take any decision on the release of funds until there is a procedural clarity. Should the remaining funds be released to those who have already been sanctioned Dalit Bandhu units and some amount of cash has been released, a clarification was also sought on the subject.

On the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the previous government had spent Rs. 4,441.8 crore. Each Dalit family has been sanctioned Rs.10 lakh. All those selected in the first phase received funds. In the second phase, the previous government had set a target of implementing the scheme for about Rs.1.30 lakh families per 1,100 people in the constituency. In the second phase of the program, 400 people were selected and granted units under the pilot project.