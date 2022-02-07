SCB BJP leader stages dharna

Secunderabad: J Rama Krishna, SCB nominated member and BJP State executive committee member and along with a few locals on Sunday staged a dharna against 'negligence' of the State government for not improving the Patny nala.

He said "Whenever we asked the government for improvement of the nala it fell on deaf ears, as a portion of it falls under the GHMC and the other is in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits. In reality the nala is in pathetic condition. Who is stopping you to take up development activities. The SCB has many times requested for taking up work."

Questioning TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he said they should be clarity when the Panty nala development work will be taken up. If there is no clarity, we will plan again a dharna at Pragathi Bhavan.