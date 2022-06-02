SCB proposes Rs 288 cr grant in aid for 2022-23 budget

Secunderabad : The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) held its board meeting on Wednesday for the approval of the budget estimate of 2022-23. The Central government sanctioned Rs 189 crore, but the board has proposed for a grant in aid of Rs 288 crore.

According to the board, the budget proposal is required to be submitted to the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC in C) in Pune under 16 of the cantonment account code 1924 for sanction. The board has also decided to charge service charges for maternity services aspect and will soon extend the Svamitva scheme in SCB limits that aims to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes.

Ajith Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of SCB, said, "For this financial year, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 189 crore, but the board has proposed for a grant in aid of Rs 288 crore. In this budget various development works have been proposed that include Rs 4.16 crore for the construction of working women hostel on a cost-sharing basis by the Ministry of Women and Child development and the SCB.

In special grant aidRs2.90crore has been allotted for the construction of underground sewage pipeline for diversion of Trimulgheery lake. The construction of community hall (second and third floors) has also been proposed for Rs 3.73 crore. To improve the Spurthi schools for Divyang Children that include provision of ramp Rs 15 lakh has been allotted and for furniture and books Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned.

He further said, recently the SCB extended the 20 KL per month free water scheme and the board has also stopped taking water charges from SCB consumers. Whereas, theHyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) has been collecting payments which needs to be revoked.

The SCB board has also decided to charge Rs 450 from consumers if the quantity of water supply exceeds more than 30 KL.Besides this,the board has also planned to charge service charges for maternity services that include vasectomy surgery Rs 3,000, Tubectomy surgery Rs 3,000 and many more.Also, E-tenders have been passed for operating the outlets of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanaushadhiPariyojna at Cantonment Dispensary at Picket and Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum.

The board has also planned to install statues of Sardar VallabhaiPateland Atal Bihari Vajpayee.The location of erecting the statues is yet to be decided", said a SCB senior officer.