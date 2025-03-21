SCB rolls out steps to tide over water crisis in summer

Hyderabad: Every summer, Secunderabad Cantonment residents face hardships due to a shortage of drinking water, so to ensure uninterrupted water supply, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board has come up with a summer action plan. Key proposals in the plan include the operation of multiple filling points, the addition of four more tankers, the repair of defunct bore wells, and the laying of new pipelines.

According to SCB officials, the plan includes several measures to ensure adequate water supply during the upcoming summer months. This includes adding four additional tankers with a capacity of 5,000 litres each to the existing six tankers to supply drinking water in case of a breakdown and to meet the demand for tanker bookings. The number of tankers will be increased further as per the demand from the consumers. GPS devices for all vehicles will be made mandatory.

There is also a plan that guidelines for the tanker booking will be displayed at various places to create awareness among the residents of the Board. Along with this the tanker filling points, Railway Colony, Lothukunta, Bowenpally and Gun Bazaar along with the regular Balamrai filling point are made operational in view of summer demand and will be operational from 7 am to 9 pm during this summer season, that is till June. Highlighting on submersible pump sets, a senior officer, said,

“For removal and re-installation of pump sets under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), two extra batches will be made available with immediate effect for speedy repairs and maintenance during summer. Meanwhile, for complaints related to submersible pump sets maintained by SCB in slums or basthis, can register through SCB echhawani website or through emergency contact: 94906 11191 & 94906 11192.”

In the event of a water supply breakdown, necessary steps will be taken to arrange tankers, and special teams will be deployed to identify and disconnect illegal water connections, as well as seize motor pump sets used for unauthorised water extraction from the piped network. The water department of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is also planning to upgrade major pipeline junctions and lay DI pipelines at various locations to enhance the drinking water supply.