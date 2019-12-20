School fee cheques Presented in Gachibowli division

Serilingampally: Government Whip and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi on Thursday handed over school fee cheques for Rs 2.13 lakh to 16 children of Sishumangal orphanage, in Gachibowli division, under the auspices of V4U(We for You) Faceook Group. Speaking at function, Gandhi described education is the best gift and education is the right for every child.

He complimented NRI Andhras who formed V4U for taking up social service activities like quality education to benefit orphans, besides local residents Nalajula Vamsi Krishna, Boppana Madhu, Sampath Reddy, who are helping the group members like Satish Potla. President of TRS Hydernagar division Narne Srinivas was among those present on the occasion.