School upkeep job entrusted to AAPC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department on Monday notified that, given the importance of school sanitation, the State government has decided to entrust the responsibility of school maintenance to the Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee (AAPC) to ensure the cleanliness of toilets and school premises.

According to Education department officials, Telangana is enhancing school management by entrusting the Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee (AAPC) with the responsibility of school maintenance. Currently, maintenance tasks such as toilet cleaning, school premises upkeep, and plant watering are not being effectively managed by the Panchayat Raj department for rural schools and the Municipal Administration department for urban schools. To address this issue, the Education department has decided to release a School Facility Maintenance Grant. This grant, provided in addition to the Composite School Grant under Samagra Shiksha, will be directly released to Amma Adarsha Patashalas.

“The officials are instructed to utilise the grant for cleaning toilets, maintaining school premises, and watering plants to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for students. Additionally, the cost of materials for cleaning, sweeping, and other necessities will be covered by the Composite School Grant provided under Samagra Shiksha,” said a senior official, Education department.

“The School Facility Maintenance Grant will be released from the District Mineral Fund Trust (DMFT).