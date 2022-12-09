SCR and India Post jointly conduct interactive session with customers

Hyderabad: An interactive session was jointly organised by South Central Railway and India Post officials to explain the Joint Parcel Product initiative and address any doubts or queries of parcel and freight customers on Thursday.

According to SCR officials, the initiative aims to provide seamless end-to-end solution to customers by leveraging the strength and reach of both these organisations. While India Post would be providing first-mile and last-mile connectivity, Indian Railways will be providing the middle-mile connectivity for transporting goods from one place to another.

The integration of both Railways and Postal services will help in ensuring doorstep pickup and delivery of parcel commodities. This will help in booking of consignments to every nook and corner of the country by the commoners conveniently.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain stated that the integration of railways and postal departments will be of great advantage as Indian Railways has a vast network of nearly 7,000 stations and the Postal Department has approximately 1.5 lakh post offices.

"Customers can get safe, secure, fast and assured door-to-door service on a pan-India level. The transportation through this Joint Parcel Product initiative will not only be cost-effective but is also an environment-friendly option and the parcel space available in the luggage rooms of express train services can be effectively utilised for providing seamless end-to-end solutions to parcel customers, with the help of booking and delivery services by Postal Department.

A senior SCR officer said that during the meeting, customers showed keen interest in participating in the initiative and also shared their views about the potential of their business and the areas where it can explore and added that a total of 80 customers, representing various streams of parcel business, participated in the meeting.