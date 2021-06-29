SCR bags Rajbhasha; Guntakal division Adarsh Mandal Shield

Secunderabad: A virtual meeting of the zonal Official Language Implementation Committee was organised at the SCR headquarters here on Monday. Arun Kumar Jain, AGM, said the updated content in the website of all departments should be uploaded compulsorily in Hindi also. In e-office work should be done in Hindi using the Rajbhasha glossary available on the website or with the help of the Rajbhasha department.

The Railway Board's representative congratulated the SCR and the Guntakal division for receiving the Railway Minister's Rajbhasha Shield. He said the status of official language implementation in the railway "was good, as all the Rajbhasha related programmes are being organised regularly and on time".

Gajanan Mallya, SCR GM, expressed happiness that the railway got the Rajbhasha Shield and the Guntakal division bagged the Adarsh Mandal Shield. He congratulated all officers and employees, saying "if we all continue to work like this, then the shield would be achieved automatically."

He stated that the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language will inspect the headquarters office and Tirupati station. "All officers and employees should do their maximum work in Hindi." The GM advised the staff concerned to correct "the mistakes noticed in the Hindi version of name boards of office".