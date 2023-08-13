SCR cancels 20 trains in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions

Hyderabad: The Department of Railways has recently announced that 20 trains in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions have been canceled for a week due to ongoing maintenance work. It explained that 18 trains from August 14th to 20th and two more trains from 15th to 21st have been cancelled.

According to the railway department announcement, Kazipet-Dornakal-Kazipet, Dornakal-Vijayawada-Dornakal, Bhadrachalam road-Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam road, Kazipet-Sirpurtown, Ballarsha-Kazipet, Bhadrachalam road-Ballarsha, Sirpurtown-Bhadrachalam road, Secunderabad-Warangal-Secunderabad, Sirpu Rtown-Secunderabad-Sirpurtown , Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Karimnagar, Kazipet-Ballarsha-Kazipet, Kachiguda-Nizamabad-Kachiguda trains have been cancelled.

The Railway Department has also said that 22 MMTS trains will be canceled in Hyderabad from 14th to 20th.