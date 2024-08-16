Live
Just In
SCR celebrates Independence Day
South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the 78th Independence Day on Thursday.
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the 78th Independence Day on Thursday. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, hoisted the national flag and received the Guard of Honour at Railway Sports Complex Ground, Secunderabad.
Highlighting the outstanding achievements of the zone during the current financial year, the general manager stated that the gross originating revenue of SCR for the period from April to July 2024 reached Rs 6,894 crore. This represents a remarkable 3 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The zone has registered 46.25 million tonnes of freight loading up to July and generated freight revenue of Rs 4,611 crore. The originating passenger traffic from April to July 2024 was 88 million, with revenue from this segment amounting to Rs 1,956 crore. Tenders have been floated for the deployment of Kavach across the zone for the execution of the system between Wadi-Guntakal-Renigunta, covering a distance of 523 kilometers, he added.
To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the holiday and summer seasons, 271 special trains were operated, and 3,866 coaches were attached to popular trains in the current financial year up to July.