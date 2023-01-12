SCR clarifies on RPF constable hiring posts, calls it fake

Hyderabad: A notification regarding 19,800 vacancies for constable posts was circulating on Social media recently, on Wednesday, the South Central Railway clarified that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Recruitment Notification circulating on social media is fake As per the release, the fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for 19,800 posts of Constable in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or the Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media. It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all.

For any Notice/Information regarding Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the candidates should visit the official websites of RRBs only. Any Information/Notices being circulated in social media regarding RRBs may please be ignored. Beware of touts & job racketeers trying to deceive by false promises of securing job in Railways either through influence or by use of unfair means, stated senior officer, SCR.