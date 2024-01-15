SCR commissions third line between Hasanparthi Road and Uppal

Hyderabad: As part of the Kazipet-Balharshah electrification project, South Central Railway (SCR) has completed and commissioned third-line works along with electrification between Hasanparthi Road and Uppal for a distance of 12.7 km.

The section between Kazipet – Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the grand trunk route connecting the Northern parts with the Southern region of the country. With this, a total of 131.7 km has now been completed under this project, including the previously completed Raghavapuram-Mandamarri section. A total of 164 km has a third line with an electrification facility in the Kazipet-Balharshah section.

According to SCR officials, the section between Kazipet – Balharshah on the SCR falls in both Telangana and Maharashtra States. This main line falling under the grand trunk route has been witnessing continuous growth of both passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation of this section. To decongest this vital section, initially the tripling works between Raghavapuram – Mandamarri for a distance of 33 km have been completed in t2016. To further ease the traffic, tripling and electrification works on the balanced stretch of the Kazipet-Balharshah section, covering a distance of 202 km (Telangana: 159 km and Maharashtra: 43 km), were sanctioned in 2015-16 with an estimated cost of Rs 2,063 crore. As part of it, 59 km between Uppal - Raghavapuram and 60 km between Sirpur Khagaznagar - Manikgarh have already been completed. Now, out of the 159 km stretch that falls in Telangana, third-line works between Hasanparthi - Uppal for a distance of 12.7 km have been completed, which falls under Hanmakonda and Warangal districts, giving a boost to the socio-economic development of this region.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that the completion of the Kazipet-Balharshah tripling project eases the congestion on this oversaturated route and facilitates the handling of freight and passenger trains effectively.